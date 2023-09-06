New James Bond game is coming to Apple Arcade this month 

A new James Bond game is heading to Apple Arcade, the subscription gaming service available on iPhone, iPad and Apple TV set top boxes.

Costing £4.99 per month, the service offers a library of more than 200 games aimed across all popular genres, including original titles exclusive to the platform.

New users can claim a one month free trial while those buying a new Mac, iPhone, iPad or Apple TV get three months free.

New games coming to Apple Arcade in September include Cypher 007 which sees players “visit some of James Bond’s most iconic moments and extraordinary adventures”.

Blofeld is holding Bond captive and is attempting to turn him into the ultimate double agent.

Players must intel, uncover secrets, and use spycraft across levels filled with obstacles, opponents, and objectives as they seek to help 007 and bring down Blofeld and Spectre once and for all.

Cypher 007 will be available from September 29th.