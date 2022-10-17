New Jamie Oliver, MythBusters and Come Dine With Me channels come to Samsung TV Plus

Samsung has added a host of new channels, including The Jamie Oliver Channel, MythBusters and Come Dine With Me, to its Samsung TV Plus line-up.

Built into every post 2016 Samsung TV, the free service provides streamed linear channels and on-demand content from major names and broadcasters direct from the EPG.

The Jamie Oliver Channel, which is available exclusively on Samsung TV Plus UK, includes Jamie’s Quick & Easy, Jamie Together, Jamie & Jimmy’s Food Fight Club, and Jamie’s Super Food.

It’s joined by Festive Hub which features a line-up of Christmas movies and shows, and MythBusters offering audiences 24/7 access to eight seasons and over 200 episodes of the show.

They’re joined by new third-party channels Great British Menu and Homes Under the Hammer, both presented in partnership with All3Media, and Come Dine With Me from ITV Studios. Also available is Horizons, a new channel by Banijay Rights featuring Pointless, various Mary Berry series and Location, Location, Location.