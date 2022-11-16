New ‘Leader Pass’ to bring 18 new leaders to Sid Meier’s Civilization VI

18 new playable leaders are joining Civilization VI via six DLC packs coming to for Windows PC, MacOS and iOS between November 2022 and March 2023.

Civilization VI: Leader Pass challenges players to break out of their comfort zones with new approaches to diplomacy, war, expansion and more, featuring 12 leaders brand new to Civilization VI and 6 new takes on existing Civilization leaders.

The first DLC, Great Negotiators Pack, will be scheduled for release on November 21st and includes including Abraham Lincoln (United States), Queen Nzinga Mbande (Kongo), and Sultan Saladin (Arabia).

It’ll be followed by:

Great Commanders Pack: Lead your troops to victory with the Great Commanders Pack, including Tokugawa (Japan), Nader Shah (Persia), and Suleiman the Magnificent (Ottoman Empire).

Rulers of China Pack: Establish some new dynasties with the Rulers of China Pack, including Yongle, Qin Shi Huang the Unifier, and Wu Zetian.

Rulers of the Sahara Pack: Revisit the cradle of humanity with the Rulers of the Sahara Pack, including Ramses (Egypt), Ptolemaic Cleopatra (Egypt), King Sundiata Keita (Mali).

Great Builders Pack: Rebuild the world better than ever with the Great Builders Pack, including Theodora (Byzantines), Sejong (Korea), and Ludwig II (Germany).

Ruler of England Pack: Fill out your growing collection of monarchs with the Rulers of England Pack, including Elizabeth I (England), Varangian Harald Hardrada (Norway), and Victoria – Age of Steam (England).

Some leaders will require players to also own earlier DLC packs.

New and existing Civilization VI Anthology owners on Steam for Windows PC/Mac and Epic Games Store for Windows PC will get Civilization VI: Leader Pass at no extra cost. It’ll also be available for individual purchase.