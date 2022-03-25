New LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Video showcases the Dark Side of The Force

The makers of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga have released a new trailer showcasing the game’s roll call of dark side characters, including Emperor Palpatine, General Grievous, Kylo Ren, Darth Maul, Boba Fett and Darth Vader.

The game, which is helmed by Warner Bros. Games, TT Games, the LEGO Group and Lucasfilm Games, is due for release on April 5th for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Spanning all three Star Wars trilogies, the game lets fans play as favourite characters on both sides of the Force and allows them to revisit classic moments from all 9 films in the Skywalker Saga, all complemented by classic LEGO humour.