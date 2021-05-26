New Meera Syal sitcom now available on Audible

Raj!, a new sitcom created by and starring Meera Syal, is now available for subscribers to Amazon’s Audible service to download free of charge.

Co-starring Jennifer Saunders and Jonny Sweet (Johnny English Strikes Again, Chickens), the series is set in 19th century India and explores the amusing clash of cultures and personalities under the rule of the British Crown.

When the useless Henry (Sweet) and his formidable mother, the Dowager Duchess of Scathing tongue (Saunders), arrive in a remote province of India, Henry is excited to be the new Governor, despite having no real idea of how to do so – unless you count talking English very loudly and slowly to the locals.

The Maharajah, played by Amit Shah (The Hundred-Foot Journey, Final Score) and his mother the Rajmata (Syal) have plans in store for this unwelcome British presence, which will ultimately turn the lives of all involved upside down.

The series was written by Mark Evans (The Bleak Old Shop of Stuff, That Mitchell and Webb Look) and produced by BBC Studios for Audible.