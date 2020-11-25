New Mortal Kombat 11 DLC inspired by 1995 film revealed

Warner Bros. Games and NetherRealm Studios today revealed the Klassic MK Movie Skin Pack for Mortal Kombat 11, showcasing new character skin variants that pay homage to the original “Mortal Kombat” film.

Available now digitally for £4.99 / €5.99 (SRP), the Klassic MK Movie Skin Pack features the voices and likenesses of three main actors from the 1995 movie, including Christopher Lambert as “Protector of Earthrealm Raiden,” Linden Ashby as “Hollywood Kombatant Johnny Cage” and Bridgette Wilson-Sampras as “Island Bound Sonya Blade.”



Developed by NetherRealm Studios, Mortal Kombat 11 is the latest instalment in the critically-acclaimed Mortal Kombat franchise.