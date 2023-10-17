New Mortal Kombat mobile game now available in iOS and Android app stores

Mortal Kombat: Onslaught, a new real-time collection role-playing game (cRPG) set in the legendary Mortal Kombat universe, is now available to download for free on the App Store for iOS and Google Play for Android.

Released by Warner Bros. Games and developed by the award-winning NetherRealm Studios, the mobile game features an action-packed story centred on Shinnok’s bid for destruction.

As the fallen Elder God seeks to regain his power by gathering relics from across the realms, players must come to Raiden’s aid and build a team of fighters to compete in massive real-time group battles and foil the plot.

A diverse roster of iconic characters including veterans like Sub-Zero, Liu Kang, Scorpion, Kitana – as well as rare, fan-favourite variants of klassic kombatants like Cyrax and Smoke, feature in the game.

As players encounter progressively difficult battles, they must increase their Fighters’ powers by evolving kombat skills including Kombos and Special Abilities, leveling gear, and equipping Relics, which are powerful items from Mortal Kombat lore that provide effect bonuses and even Fatalities.

Kombatants will also be able to boost their skills in special Boss Tower and Chasm Modes, or enter the Arena to challenge other players across Earthrealm in real-time matches, earn rewards and climb the leaderboards in Player-versus-player (PvP) seasons.

“In Mortal Kombat: Onslaught, players will be able to unleash total mayhem in strategic, fast-paced battles with up to ten characters at once,” said Ed Boon, Chief Creative Officer, NetherRealm Studios and Co-Creator of Mortal Kombat.

“Mortal Kombat: Onslaught introduces a new level of strategic gameplay and we’re excited to see how players build their teams to overcome various opponents and challenges.”



