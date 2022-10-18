New Mortal Kombat RPG is heading to mobile devices

Mortal Kombat: Onslaught, a new role-playing game (RPG), is heading to mobile devices in 2023.

Published by Warner Bros. Games and developed and co-published by award-winning NetherRealm Studios, Mortal Kombat: Onslaught will see players build a team of fighters from a vast roster of characters – and unleash them in massive real-time group battles to stop a dark and dangerous threat from wreaking havoc across the realms.

The title will be the newest mobile entry for the Mortal Kombat franchise since the release of Mortal Kombat Mobile, which has amassed more than 150 million installs and is one of the top five most downloaded fighting games on iOS and Android.

“Mortal Kombat is a legendary franchise and pop culture phenomenon, and it continues to engage players and advance the fighting genre across multiple platforms,” said David Haddad, President, Warner Bros. Games.

“Mortal Kombat: Onslaught is a testament to why Mortal Kombat has been a top gaming franchise for over 30 years, as the NetherRealm team continues to innovate and bring new gameplay to fans.”

Ed Boon, Chief Creative Officer at NetherRealm Studios, added: “We are pushing the boundaries of Mortal Kombat to allow players to experience the franchise in new ways, while still staying true to its core visceral nature.

“With Mortal Kombat: Onslaught, we reimagined Mortal Kombat into a strategic team-based collection RPG with fast-paced, group melee combat that both new and existing fans can enjoy.”