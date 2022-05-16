New MultiVersus gets new trailer featuring Tasmanian Devil, The Iron Giant and Velma

Warner Bros. Games today released a new MultiVersus cinematic trailer revealing Tasmanian Devil a.k.a. Taz (Looney Tunes), The Iron Giant (The Iron Giant) and Velma (Scooby-Doo), all of whom will all be joining the ever-expanding roster for the free-to-play platform fighter videogame in development by Player First Games.

The fun-filled trailer showcases an epic clash of characters, with Taz’s frenzied demeanor on full display alongside Iron Giant’s aerial prowess, while also confirming the astute problem-solver Velma, as they join the fight against a host of heroes and personalities, from Batman (DC) and Shaggy (Scooby-Doo) to Bugs Bunny (Looney Tunes) and Arya Stark (Game of Thrones), and more.

Also announced today, the MultiVersus Open Beta will be coming July 2022.