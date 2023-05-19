New multiview feature lets Apple TV users view up to four sports games at once

Apple has launched a new multiview feature on Apple TV 4K, allowing sports fans the ability to watch up to four simultaneous streams, including Major League Soccer matches, Friday Night Baseball games, and select MLS and MLB live shows.

The customisable new feature allows users to see the available live games displayed at the bottom of their screen, choose the ones they want to watch, and toggle between multiple layout options.

Fans can also choose to display one match more prominently, or watch two to four matches in a split-screen view. U

sers can also control audio preferences, including the home radio feed for MLS Season Pass, and home and away radio for “Friday Night Baseball.”

In addition to MLS matches and “Friday Night Baseball” games, fans can also choose to watch the live MLS and MLB studio shows, MLS 360 and MLB Big Inning, via multiview.

MLS Season Pass is available on the Apple TV app for £14.99 per month during the season or £99 per season, Apple TV+ subscribers can sign up at a special price of £12.99 per month or £79 per season.