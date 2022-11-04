New Prime Video series explores rivalry between US and Mexican soccer teams

Prime Video has announced that Good Rivals, a docuseries about the rivalry between the Mexican and American men’s national soccer teams, will debut on November 24th.

The three-part series will peel back the political, social and sporting layers of a rivalry that has become must-see TV over the past 30 years.

Billed as “far more than just a sports documentary,” it will also highlight the personal and professional arcs of stars from each nation, like Landon Donovan (United States) and Rafa Márquez (Mexico), who became symbols of their country’s cultures during their respective careers in the early and mid 2000s.

The men’s national teams from both the U.S. and Mexico qualified for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar which kicks off later this month.