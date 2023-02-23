New restaurant simulation game coming to consoles and PC next week

Chef Life: A Restaurant Simulator, the latest simulation game from Nacon and studio Cyanide, hits UK stores next week for consoles and PC.

The game allows players to immerse themselves in the life of a restaurant owner and progress to the point where they can hope to be selected by the famed Michelin Guide and even receive its famous culinary awards.

But to achieve this success they must excel in the kitchen, choose the best ingredients and rely on their team to satisfy their customers every day.

As in the real world, players must prepare for the arrival of an anonymous inspector who may select them for inclusion in the famous Guide.

Chef Life: A Restaurant Simulator is coming to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Pre-order from Amazon.co.uk*

*Affiliate Link. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.