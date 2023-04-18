New route add-on brings the East Midlands and the Class 158 to Train Sim World 3

The East Midlands become part of Train Sim World from today, with a new route add-on delivering a new unit to drive along the 38-mile rail route between Derby, Leicester and Nottingham.

The Class 158 arrives for the first time in Train Sim World, bolstering the timetable and offering a different driving experience to the high-speed trains. In addition, the iconic Class 43 HST (known to many as the InterCity 125) is available featuring the Paxman VP185 power unit and the previous East Midlands Trains livery.

The likes of Radcliffe Power Station, Red Hill Tunnel and 12 stations all feature in full 3D detail along the route.

Tom Foster, lead developer for the project from Skyhook Games commented: “The Class 158 was built from the chassis up for Midland Main Line. Every Loco is a unique beast, and it was important for us to get the details right.

“Not just the visuals, but the feel too! However, we have strived to make the loco accessible not just to the superfans [of Train Sim World], but also the casual enjoyers too. We hope you love playing it, as much as you do riding them!”

Matt Peddlesden, Executive Producer at Dovetail Games added: “It’s always exciting to introduce a brand-new train operator to Train Sim World, so I’m delighted that we’re bringing some of the bright and colourful East Midlands Trains fleet to the game.

“With tons to do and in a new part of the country, this fantastic route Add-on is going to keep you driving!”

Train Sim World 3: Midland Main Line: Leicester – Derby & Nottingham route Add-on is available from today on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Epic Games Store, and Steam.