New Samsung experience store opens in Westfield London

A new Samsung store is now open in Westfield London, giving potential shoppers the chance to explore the brand’s mobile, tablet and wearable products bfore buying.

Open seven days a week, the store is Samsung’s fourth experience store in London and is operated by Partner Retail Services Limited.

Andy Webb, Director of Samsung Experience Stores said: “We are pleased to announce a new addition to our Samsung Experience Store portfolio in Westfield London.

“Customers value the in-store experience, having the chance to speak to our friendly product experts and get hands-on with our innovative devices, so we’re excited to be welcoming customers as we enter the New Year”.