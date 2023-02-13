New Scream 6 trailer sees Ghostface on the rampage 

Ghostface in Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group’s “Scream VI.”

Paramount has released a new trailer for Scream 6, the latest instalment in the revived horror franchise which comes to cinemas on March 8th.

Four survivors of the previous film leave Woodsboro to start a fresh chapter in New York but Ghostface isn’t so easily shaken off.

The film sees franchise stars Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, Jenna Ortega, Hayden Panettiere and Courteney Cox return alongside Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra, and Samara Weaving.

From Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media, the film is written by James Vanderbilt & Guy Busick and Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett.