Channel 4 and Avalon have confirmed that the latest series of Taskmaster will debut on Thursday 23rdSeptember.

Series 12 sees Alan Davies, Desiree Burch, Guz Khan, Morgana Robinson and Victoria Coren Mitchell compete to become Taskmaster Champion while overseen and scored by Greg Davies and Alex Horne.

The series will also be available to watch on All 4, Channel 4’s ad-supported catch-up service.