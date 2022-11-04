Roku TVs from TCL are heading to Australia

TCL is to launch smart TVs powered by Roku’s operating system into the Australian market for the first time.

Available from this month, the 4K UHD TCL Roku TV models come in 55- or 65-inch screen sizes and support Freeview, giving consumers access to terrestrial free-to-air TV channels such as ABC, SBS, 7, 9, and 10.

They also offer the option to install major streaming apps including Netflix, Disney+, Paramount+, BritBox, Prime Video, Stan plus broadcasters 9Now and 7plus.

“Roku TV models offer a great experience, whether you love watching live TV or are an avid streamer. They combine a great selection of entertainment with unmatched simplicity at a very affordable price point,” said Arthur van Rest, VP, International at Roku.

“TCL was one of the first TV manufacturers to embrace Roku TV, and we are excited to expand our global partnership by launching in Australia.”