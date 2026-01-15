Roku powered TVs from Coocaa launch in UK

A new range of Roku powered smart TVs from Coocaa is now available on Joybuy, the new UK online retailer from JD.com which is currently in its beta testing phase.

Available in 2K and 4K models, the new range includes a choice of 32″ and 40″ screens for 2K units and 43″, 50″, and 55″ for the 4K UHD models. All models feature Dolby Audio and HDR10.

The inclusion of the Roku operating system (OS) gives viewers easy access to thousands of streaming apps, including BBC iPlayer, ITVX, Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV, The Roku Channel, and many more, alongside 40+ newly launched FAST channels.

The UK launch of the TVs follows the introduction of Coocaa Roku TV models in Germany in 2023 and marks the next phase of the brand’s European expansion.

“The Roku OS offers a smart TV experience that’s fast, simple, and intuitive,” said Rob Woollard, Director of Retail Partnerships at Roku UK.

“Partnering with Coocaa and Joybuy brings that experience to more households, combining Roku’s leading streaming platform with Coocaa’s design expertise and Joybuy’s commitment to speedy, reliable delivery and friendly 24/7 customer service.”

Matthew Doyle, Home Appliances Shop Manager at Joybuy, added:“We are thrilled to bring the new Coocaa Roku TV range to customers in the UK through Joybuy.

“These TVs combine brilliant picture quality with Roku’s easy, intuitive streaming experience. For anyone looking to upgrade their home entertainment setup, this range is a must have.”