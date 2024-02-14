New Sky Nature series to explore the worlds of airborne animals

A new four-part documentary series that celebrates “the unique challenges and ultimate freedom of animals that use the air to survive and thrive” is coming to Sky Nature.

Produced by Humble Bee Films, Airborne promises to give viewers “a true bird’s-eye view” from birds and animals including condors, lemurs, squirrels and bees, as they catch air for the first time, snatch in-flight meals, and navigate crowded skies.

The series will premiere on Sky Nature in the UK and Ireland, Italy and Germany and on Love Nature around the world.

Poppy Dixon, Director of Documentaries and Factual at Sky, said: “We look to commission exceptional natural history programming that reveals a new lens on our planet.

“Taking to the air, we are excited to be offering our audiences a thrilling new perspective on the world around us, which we know they will love.”

Love Nature’s Carlyn Staudt said: “Partnering with Sky Nature on this ambitious project allows us the scale to capture breath-taking footage and stories to make this world-class, blue-chip series.”