New Sky Sports F1 Ultra HD channel launches this week

Formula 1 fans will be able to watch every race, qualifying and practice of the new season in Ultra HD and HDR on Sky Sports F1 Ultra HD, a new channel going live on March 3rd.

The channel will be available to customers with Sky Glass, Sky Stream or Sky Q with a Sky Sports F1 or Sky Sports Complete with the Ultra HD package and can be found at channel 406. For customers who don’t have Ultra HD, there’s an offer up for grabs, giving you two months for free.

Sky says customers will automatically get the best quality and sound available – up to Ultra HD and HDR – without having to press the red button.

The new channel joins the existing sports UHD line up, which includes Sky Sports Main Event Ultra HD (channel 401), plus Ultra HD coverage of Premier League football, Cricket and Golf.

The upcoming races on Sky Sports F1 UHD are: