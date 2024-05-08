New Sky Sports+ service offering up to 100 concurrent live events to launch this Summer

Sky is to boost its coverage of major football and tennis contests this summer with the launch of Sky Sports+, a new service which will bring up to 100 concurrent live streams to Sky TV, streaming service NOW, and a revamped version of the Sky Sports mobile app.

Sky Sports+ will launch this August and bring subscribers four times as many matches from the EFL and every match from the men’s Super League and coverage from the ATP & WTA Tours, US Open, and PGA Tour, all at no extra cost.

Customers with a full Sky Sports subscription will receive Sky Sports+ automatically on their Sky Q and Sky Stream stop box, their Sky Glass TV, or NOW app. NOW subscribers will also gain the ability to pause and rewind live sports content for the first time.

In addition to the Sky Sports+ streams, the revamped Sky Sports app will get new personalisation features to help fans follow their favourite teams and competitions more easily.

It’ll also gain a refreshed design and navigation, including a much-requested dark mode, plus an improved multi-sports scores section which will offer fixtures, live scores and an extended view beyond the usual seven-day football calendar.

In addition, a dedicated Sky Sports+ linear channel will showcase a selection of the best live sport.

Jonathan Licht, Managing Director at Sky Sports, said: “Exceptional sport, covered in an innovative and compelling way, has been a big part of our history.

“With the introduction of Sky Sports+, we are now able to offer sport fans more choice and an even better experience when watching the live action, at no extra cost.

“For the first time, we will broadcast every game live from across the EFL on the opening weekend. It’s going to be a huge moment for football fans up and down the country and is a fitting way to kick off our ground-breaking new partnership with the EFL.

“And this is just the beginning; Sky Sports+ unlocks the potential for us to keep evolving and finding new ways to deliver brilliant sport to our customers.”