New Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League gameplay video showcases 4-player co-op action

Warner Bros. Games and DC have released a new gameplay video for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, the upcoming third-person action-adventure shooter in development by Rocksteady Studios.

Showcasing the game’s 4-player co-op action, the video also reveals its high-intensity combat set against the vast, explorable open-world of Metropolis, which is teeming with Brainiac’s hostile forces.

Whether players gravitate towards Harley Quinn’s wild acrobatics, King Shark’s powerful leaping, Deadshot’s aerial sharpshooting or Captain Boomerang’s lightning-fast speed force, each character delivers distinct skills specific to their brand of chaos.

The game will be available worldwide on May 26 for PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.