New Take Us Home: Leeds United episodes land on Amazon Prime Video this week

Leeds United’s return to the Premier League has been documented in two brand new special edition episodes of Take Us Home: Leeds United, due for release on Amazon Prime Video in the UK on 17th September.

The new episodes will give viewers a front row seat to Leeds United’s extraordinary 2019/20 campaign, as the club celebrates its centenary before battling back from Covid-19 to finally secure promotion to the top tier after 16 years away.

The series is narrated by Academy Award winner and avid Leeds fan Russell Crowe.

“After last year’s popularity of Take Us Home: Leeds United, we are thrilled to be able to bring Prime Video viewers a new season definitively covering the team’s historical promotion,” said Martin Backlund, Head of Content, UK for Prime Video.

“The 2019/2020 season saw not only Leeds United win a long awaited and hard earned promotion, but also documented the club through the most historic and unexpected of seasons.

“This series will join the prestigious collection of Sports documentaries already exclusively available on Prime Video such as All Or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur and Andy Murray: Resurfacing”

Russell Crowe added: “I’ve loved Leeds all my life. I used to come home from playing sport when I was a kid to sit down and watch Match of the Day with my brother, and I was just hooked.

“After years of pain, seeing the white army marching on together back to the Premier League where they should be has given me nothing but pleasure. And to be able to help tell the incredible story of the past two seasons through Take Us Home has been a real honour.”