New technologies that will impact 2023

Image: Unsplash

When it comes to predicting new tech trends, things are changing so fast that you might as well look out the back window. But people who keep up with the latest innovations can see patterns in where societies are going and predict which technologies will get them there.

In this article, we will look at 3 of the top trending technologies that will surely be the biggest impacts in 2023.

Artificial Inteligence

AI has been a part of our everyday lives for a while, but 2023 is the year where it has truly taken the spotlight. You must have spent the first two months of 2023 under a rock if you haven’t heard of the ChatGPT that has revolutionised content creation forever.

AI copywriting tools have been available for quite some time, but ChatGPT is so smart and accurate that it’s almost a bit scary. After its release, big companies like Google and Microsoft announced they were working on their own AI-writing tools, so the race to provide the best AI is on.

Artificial intelligence in itself is not a new creation. It comes in many forms and shapes and is used in everything from online shopping to social media algorithms to music recommendations or medical assistance. Recently, AI-casinos have become a reality on apps like Telegram, and it is likely to be the future of new online casinos. You can read more about it in this article; https://casinotop3.com/new-online-casinos/.

Many experts believe there’ll be a lot more music and content made by AI in 2023 and, while the technology is unlikely to replace people anytime soon, it could become a new team member in many jobs, giving ideas and draughts.

The Metaverse

Even though Meta, the company that used to be called Facebook, has lost billions of dollars on its metaverse projects, the idea of spending time in virtual online worlds is becoming more popular, and the buzz is likely to grow in 2023.

Retail and entertainment companies are likely to create new solutions to keep customers in the different metaverses, especially on game platforms like Roblox. Companies will host concerts, fashion weeks, customer journeys, and edutainment activities to appeal to “metaverse natives,” or people who have grown up playing games and socialising in digital worlds other than the one they live in.

According to McKinsey.com, the metaverse is likely to add $5 trillion to the global economy by the year 2030 and that 2023 will be the year that sets the direction of the metaverse for the next ten years.

The technology behind augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) will keep getting better. One thing to keep an eye on is how people work in the metaverse. By 2023, I think we’ll have more immersive meeting spaces where we can talk, share ideas, and make things together.

In fact, Microsoft and Nvidia are already working on platforms for working together on digital projects that are part of the metaverse.

Green Technology

Stopping carbon emissions so we can deal with the climate crisis is one of the biggest problems the world is facing right now.

Expect green hydrogen, a new type of energy that burns cleanly and makes almost no greenhouse gases, to keep making progress in 2023. Shell and RWE, two of the biggest energy companies in Europe, are building the first big green pipeline from North Sea wind farms.

We’ll also make progress on building power grids that aren’t based in one place. Using this model for distributed energy generation creates a system of small power generators and storage that are located in neighbourhoods or individual homes. This way, they can provide power even when the main grid is down. Right now, big gas and energy companies control most of our energy system, but decentralised energy projects could spread power around the world while reducing carbon emissions.