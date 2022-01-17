New The Santa Clause series coming to Disney+

Tim Allen is reprising his role as Scott Calvin in a new Disney+ series based on his hit movie franchise, The Santa Clause.

Allen won a People’s Choice Award for his portrayal of Calvin, Santa Claus’s proxy, in the original 1994 film and went on to play the role in two sequels, 2002’s The Santa Clause 2 and 2006’s The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause.

In the new series, Scott is on the brink of his 65th birthday and realizing that he can’t be Santa forever. He’s starting to lose a step in his Santa duties, and more importantly, he’s got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world, especially his two kids who have grown up at the Pole.

With a lot of elves, children, and family to please, Scott sets out to find a suitable replacement Santa while preparing his family for a new adventure in a life south of the pole.

Production is set to begin in Los Angeles in March on the series which will be executive produced by Kevin Hench, Richard Baker and Rick Messina.