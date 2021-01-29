New Tom Hughes film Shepherd gets first poster

Kindred has released the first poster for their forthcoming release Shepherd starring Tom Hughes, Kate Dickie, Gaia Weiss and Greta Scacchi.

Widower Eric Black (Hughes) attempts suicide after the suspicious death of his wife. He becomes distracted by a bizarre advertisement for a shepherd, working alone on a remote, desolate island off the west coast of Scotland.

Eric grabs the chance to run away from his troubles and reflect. But the island is a psychological trap – what appears to be the perfect wind swept escape turns into the most terrifying, unescapable nightmare.

A bump in the night morphs into a horrifying mind game, where the paranormal meets one man’s escalating madness. Haunting images of his wife and a mysterious hooded figure taunt Eric to the brink of insanity.

Eric needs to face his greatest fears if he has any chance of surviving and escaping the island.

Shepherd will be released in 2021.