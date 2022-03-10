Upload – Prime Video’s Robbie Amell and Andy Allo comedy returns this Friday

Season two of Upload, Prime Video’s near-future comedy starring Robbie Amell and Andy Allo, will be available to stream from March 11th.

The series is set in a technologically advanced future where hologram phones, 3D food printers, automated grocery stores are the norm and humans can choose to be ‘uploaded’ into a virtual afterlife.

Season one saw Nathan (Amell) and Nora (Allo), his customer service angel in the afterlife resort of Lakeview, drawn into the mystery surrounding Nathan’s death.

The new series finds Nathan’s girlfriend Ingrid unexpectedly arriving in the hope of strengthening their relationship, but his heart still secretly yearns for Nora who is off the grid and involved with the anti-tech rebel group The Ludds.