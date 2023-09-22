Watch Andy Allo and Robbie Amell in trailer for Upload season three 

Robbie Amell (Nathan), Andy Allo (Nora) in Upload. Image credit: Liane Hentscher/Prime Video

Andy Allo and Robbie Amell star in this new trailer for the upcoming third season of Prime Video’s sci-fi comedy series, Upload.

As previously announced, the series returns on October 20th when the first two of its eight episodes will be available to stream, followed by more double-bills each week.

Upload is set in a technologically advanced future where holographic phones, self-driving vehicles, AI assistance, and 3D food printers are the norm and instead of dying, you’ll be “uploaded” to a virtual reality afterlife, and enjoy all the comforts of a world-class resort. Provided you can afford it.

Season three picks up the story of Nora (Allo) and Nathan (Amell) as they navigate their relationship, while racing to stop the mysterious conspiracy that threatens to destroy millions of lives.

Can they shut down Freeyond, and finally have a real life together? Or is it just a matter of time until Nathan’s head explodes? Meanwhile, in Lakeview, a backup copy of Nathan has been activated and Ingrid’s not about to let this second chance at love slip away.

Back in the real world, Aleesha rises through the ranks of Horizen by managing AI education, and falls into a new romantic relationship. And Luke, all alone in Lakeview, is forced to come up with the funds to pay for his stay in paradise, driving him to work in The Grey Zone.