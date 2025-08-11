UFC moves to Paramount+ in US from 2026

Paramount has struck a 7 year deal to stream UFC events to Paramount+ subscribers in the US and says it intends to explore securing rights to the sport in additional countries as they become available.

From 2026, Paramount+ will become the exclusive home of UFC’s full slate of 13 marquee numbered events and 30 Fight Nights, with selected numbered events also simulcast on CBS.

As part of the $7bn deal, UFC and Paramount will move away from UFC’s Pay-Per-View model and make all premium events available at no additional cost to subscribers.

In a statement the firms say this shift “will unlock greater accessibility and discoverability for sports fans and provide an important catalyst for driving engagement and further subscriber growth for Paramount+.”

David Ellison, Chairman and CEO of Paramount, said: “Paramount’s advantage lies in the expansive reach of our linear and streaming platforms.

“Live sports continue to be a cornerstone of our broader strategy — driving engagement, subscriber growth, and long-term loyalty, and the addition of UFC’s year-round must-watch events to our platforms is a major win.

“We look forward to delivering this premium content to millions of fans in the U.S., and potentially beyond.”

Ariel Emanuel, Executive Chair and CEO at UFC owners TKO, added: “This is a milestone moment and landmark deal for UFC, solidifying its position as a preeminent global sports asset.

“Our decade-long journey with UFC has been defined by continuous growth and expansion, and this agreement is an important realization of our strategy.

“We believe wholeheartedly in David’s vision and look forward to being in business with a company that will prioritize technology as a means to enhance storytelling and the overall viewing experience.”