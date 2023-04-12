New Tron adventure game now available for Nintendo Switch and PC

Tron: Identity, a new adventure game set within the Tron universe, is now available for Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

Developed by Bithell Games in collaboration with Disney, the game is described as a “puzzle-filled noir-inspired, narrative experience”.

The game takes place in a brand-new Grid which is shrouded in uncertainty, long-forgotten by its creator, Kevin Flynn, and left alone to develop and self-govern in the absence of User Intervention.

Players act as Query, a detective program called to the halls of power to solve a mystery which starts in the high-security vault of a central building named the Repository. It is up to the player to uncover the truth and, in doing so, reveal a much bigger threat facing their world.

Creative Director Mike Bithell said: “Tron is an iconic story for so many. Its striking aesthetic, the fantastical world and, of course, its heroic game designer protagonist, were formative for me.

“I am immensely grateful for this opportunity to stand on the shoulders of generations of artists, and work with my amazing team to create new stories on an exciting new Grid.”

“With Disney, we’ve created a space where players can tell this story alongside us via meaningful choices and interesting puzzles.”

Luigi Priore, VP, Disney, Pixar and 20th Century Games, added: “With the release of Tron: Identity as the first title in our collaboration with Bithell Games for a new Tron storyline, we’re thrilled to invite fans into this new expanded world filled with deep exploration and an engrossing story.

“Driven by player choice, and filled with challenging puzzles, Tron: Identity is a distinct expression of the universe and an exciting addition to our growing roster of original, immersive games.”