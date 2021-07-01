New UKTV series to explore the world of toy auctions

Image: UKTV

UKTV has commissioned a new ten-part observational documentary following the internationally renowned Vectis Toys Auctioneers in County Durham.

Produced by BBC Studios’ Documentary Unit, Scouting for Toys will explore how toys are valued and catalogued ahead of their weekly auctions and introduce audiences to those selling treasured collections they’ve amassed over decades.

UKTV’s Hilary Rosen said: “At UKTV, we’re delighted to commission Scouting for Toys from BBC Studios Production, taking our viewers on a nostalgic journey back to their favourite childhood toys, from Sindy dolls and Thunderbirds figures, to Matchbox cars and treasured teddies.”

Yesterday channel’s Gerald Casey added: “Yesterday viewers will enjoy learning how toys from their past are valued and witnessing the moment they go under the hammer.

“The show sits perfectly within Yesterday’s growing catalogue of factual observational series, such as our popular UKTV Original Bangers & Cash.”

BBC Studios’ Head of Documentary Unit Alan Holland said: “This is the Documentary Unit’s first commission for Yesterday channel and we are delighted to collaborate with UKTV for the first time.

“Scouting for Toys is being made out of our Salford production base as it was important to us that we had northern film makers telling this brilliant story through a unique northern lens.”