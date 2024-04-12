New video reveals how the glamour of Apple TV+ comedy Palm Royale was created

Kristen Wiig stars in Palm Royale on Apple TV+.

In this new behind the scenes video, the cast and crew of Apple TV+ series Palm Royale reveal how the comedy’s glossy, glamorous look was brought to life.

Starring Kristen Wiig, Laura Dern, Allison Janney, Ricky Martin and Carol Burnett, the series follows Maxine Simmons (Wiig) as she endeavours to break into Palm Beach high society.

As she attempts to cross that impermeable line between the haves and the have-nots, Palm Royale asks the same question that still baffles us today: How much of yourself are you willing to sacrifice to get what someone else has?

With a cast list which also includes Josh Lucas, Leslie Bibb, Amber Chardae Robinson, Mindy Cohn, Julia Duffy, Kaia Gerber plus guest appearances from Bruce Dern, the show is loosely based on Juliet McDaniel’s novel Mr. and Mrs. American Pie.

The series is currently streaming on Apple TV+.