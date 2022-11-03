New weekly film sale announced by UK’s leading distributors and retailers

Major TV and film distributors have joined forces with leading retailers to give film and TV fans a weekly chance to grab themselves bargains on a mix of new and classic titles.

Co-ordinated by the British Association for Screen Entertainment (BASE), the ‘One Night Only’ promotion will see deals available on up to 20 titles every Thursday via Amazon’s Prime Video store, the Apple TV App, BT TV Store, CHILI, Sky Store and the Virgin Media Store.

The participating distributors are BBC Studios, Lionsgate, NBCUniversal, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment, Spirit Entertainment, Studiocanal and Warner Bros Discovery.

For launch week, consumers can buy and keep titles such as Uncharted and King Richard with prices starting from £3.99 across the six participating retailers. The selection of titles will be updated each week. Pricing and titles may differ between retailers.

Liz Bales, Chief Executive at BASE said: “We are incredibly excited to be launching ‘One Night Only’, a first-of-its-kind promotion for BASE and the UK industry, to help consumers looking for the great content they love at fantastic weekly prices this winter.

“Home entertainment is playing an ever more important role for audiences, who can now snuggle up on their sofa with an appointment to view a new selection of fantastic titles at great value prices every Thursday, every week.”

Rob Marsh, BASE Chair & Vice President Commercial (Home Entertainment), Sony Pictures Entertainment said: “The impact of the cost-of-living crisis on the day-to-day lives of UK Consumers cannot be underestimated, and our research shows that entertainment can provide a much-needed release and escape for so many.

“Devising and launching great value initiatives like ‘One Night Only’, that bring audiences fresh and classic film and TV titles from across the industry at promotional prices on their preferred download and keep retailers, makes it easier and more affordable than ever to enjoy the titles they love.”