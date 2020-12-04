New Yesterday series goes behind the scenes of Brooklands Museum

The Napier Railton at the Brooklands Museum amongst the original 1920/30’s garages.

Image: © RUSSELL SACH

UKTV’s factual channel Yesterday is taking viewers behind the scenes of Brooklands Museum in a new ten-part series showcasing the work of volunteers working to preserve museum’s collection of historic racing cars, motorbikes and aeroplanes.

Brooklands was the birthplace of motor racing – the site of the very first British Grand Prix – and the museum is one of the most important heritage sites for auto and aviation engineering in the world.

It houses some of the most important vehicles of the past 100 years – including a record-breaking 1933 Napier-Railton, Ayrton Senna’s legendary 1991 McLaren Formula One car and a mighty Concorde which was originally built there.

Narrated by Sanjeev Bhaskar, Secrets of the Transport Museum has been commissioned by UKTV’s senior commissioning editor Helen Nightingale and is being produced by Middlechild Productions.

Nightingale said: “It’s a real privilege to take the Yesterday viewers behind the scenes at the historic Brooklands Museum.

“The commitment and vast knowledge of the volunteer workforce is amazing, and to be able to get under the bonnet and kick the tires of some of the most iconic vehicles in British transport history is going to be a real treat.”

Andrew Eastel, executive producer for Middlechild Productions, added: “From the moment you arrive and get sight of their incredible collection, you realise Brooklands is a very special place.

“We are so lucky to have been granted such unique access, to be allowed this close to the inner workings of some of the most important vehicles of the 20th Century.

“The staff and volunteers not only painstakingly protect our transport heritage, but inject so much life into every car, bike, plane and bus, with their unparalleled knowledge of transport history.”