News from BBC Wales now available via Alexa

On-demand news bulletins from BBC Radio Cymru and BBC Radio Wales are now available on Amazon’s Echo range and other Alexa-enabled smart speakers.

From today, listeners can catch up with the latest news by using the following commands:

Play BBC Wales update

Play BBC Cymru update

Bulletin BBC Radio Cymru

Rhodri Talfan Davies, Director BBC Cymru Wales, says: “I’m delighted that, for the first time, news bulletins from Wales – in both English and Welsh – will be available on demand to smart-speaker users.

“With more people than ever before using smart speakers, it is vital that we ensure accurate public information is available to users instantly during the coronavirus outbreak.

“We’ve seen a rapid rise in the number of users accessing our news coverage during the current crisis – and this new innovation will help us meet the unprecedented demand.”