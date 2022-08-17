NFL free-to-air coverage moves to ITV in new three-year deal

NFL is returning to ITV, which it left in 2007, after the broadcaster struck a three-year deal to replace the BBC as the league’s UK free-to-air television home.

Under the new deal, ITV will bring fans live coverage of Super Bowl LVII on Sunday February 12th plus two of the season’s three London Games: The New York Giants v Green Bay Packers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 9th and Jacksonville Jaguars v Denver Broncos at Wembley Stadium on October 30th.

Fans will also be able to stay up to date with the season’s developments thanks to a new weekly show hosted by Laura Woods plus Osi Umenyiora, a two-time Super Bowl winner, and Jason Bell.

Niall Sloane, ITV Director of Sport, said: “This deal will bring to ITV viewers the very best of the NFL each week in our highlights shows throughout the season as well as key live games.

“We’re delighted to be able to offer viewers, free to air, across our channels as well as the ITV Hub, the unique spectacle and action the NFL brings.”

Henry Hodgson, Managing Director, NFL UK, said: “This is another significant milestone for the NFL in this country.

“We have enjoyed seven fantastic years of NFL coverage on BBC TV and the time is right to take advantage of the opportunities offered by a new partnership with ITV.

“When you look at the development of the NFL in the UK in recent years – with momentum behind fan growth, more London games, successful British players in the NFL, the launch of an Academy and a charitable foundation – this announcement is another sign of our ambition to grow and develop the sport in the UK.”

ITV’s NFL programming will also be broadcast on STV in Scotland and Virgin Media in Ireland, and all programming will be available on demand on ITV Hub, ITV Hub+, STV Player and VM Player.