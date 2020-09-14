Nicola Shindler to start new drama label at ITV Studios

Multi award-winning producer Nicola Shindler is joining ITV Studios where she’ll develop and produce new premium drama projects for the broadcaster’s UK channels and international customers.

Shindler, who is one of the UK’s most celebrated drama producers, started her career at Granada Television before founding the independent label Red Productions at which she oversaw a host of acclaimed dramas including Clocking Off, Last Tango in Halifax, Queer As Folk, Scott & Bailey, and Years and Years.

Her career has been recognised with 7 BAFTA Awards, including 2019’s Special BAFTA, and an OBE for services to British Broadcasting.

Shindler will launch a new label within ITV Studios which will be based in Manchester.

Julian Bellamy, MD ITV Studios, said: “Nicola is one of Britain’s most talented and prolific drama producers.

“She’s been behind some of the UK’s best, most memorable dramas from Queer As Folk to Happy Valley and I’m delighted that Nicola will be starting a new drama venture with ITV Studios.

“I’m looking forward to, with Nicola, sharing more details about her new label next year when she joins.”