Nicolas Cage’s 80s comedy Valley Girl is getting a 40th Anniversary Blu-ray release 

Eureka Entertainment is releasing 80s romantic comedy Valley Girl, which stars Nicolas Cage and Deborah Foreman, on Blu-ray in celebration of its 40th Anniversary.
Presented on Blu-ray as part of Eureka Classics range in its UK home video debut, Martha Coolidge’s cult comedy will be available from 18th September as a Limited-Edition set (3000 copies) featuring a Hardbound Slipcase & 60-page Collector’s Booklet.
Synopsis:
Randy (Nicolas Cage in his first major role) and Julie (Deborah Foreman) make an unlikely couple, he’s a Hollywood punk, she’s a preppy rich girl from the San Fernando Valley.
Although all her friends think Randy is totally “grody”, Julie’s in love and has to choose between her vapid “valley girl” lifestyle and her new boyfriend.
Features:
- Limited Edition hardbound slipcase featuring new artwork by Sam Gilbey
- 1080p HD presentation on Blu-ray from a 4K scan of the original negatives
- New audio commentary with Maya Montañez Smukler (author of Liberating Hollywood: Women Directors and the Feminist Reform of 1970s American Cinema) and Maria San Filippo
- Audio commentary with director Martha Coolidge
- New interview with Deborah Foreman
- New interview with Colleen Camp
- Valley Girl in Conversation – 2018 interview with director Martha Coolidge and actresses E. G. Daily and Heidi Holicker
- Martha Coolidge and Nicolas Cage on Valley Girl
- A huge selection of archival interviews with cast and crew totalling over 3 hours
- 20 Totally Tubular Years Later – 2003 featurette
- The Music of Valley Girl – featurette
- Music Videos
- Storyboard Comparisons
- Original theatrical trailer
- PLUS: A Limited Edition collector’s booklet featuring new writing by Alexandra Heller-Nicholas and Craig Ian Mann