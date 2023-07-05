Nicolas Cage’s 80s comedy Valley Girl is getting a 40th Anniversary Blu-ray release 

Eureka Entertainment is releasing 80s romantic comedy Valley Girl, which stars Nicolas Cage and Deborah Foreman, on Blu-ray in celebration of its 40th Anniversary.

Presented on Blu-ray as part of Eureka Classics range in its UK home video debut, Martha Coolidge’s cult comedy will be available from 18th September as a Limited-Edition set (3000 copies) featuring a Hardbound Slipcase & 60-page Collector’s Booklet.

Synopsis:

Randy (Nicolas Cage in his first major role) and Julie (Deborah Foreman) make an unlikely couple, he’s a Hollywood punk, she’s a preppy rich girl from the San Fernando Valley.

Although all her friends think Randy is totally “grody”, Julie’s in love and has to choose between her vapid “valley girl” lifestyle and her new boyfriend.

Features: