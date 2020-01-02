Nicolas Cage’s Primal comes to DVD next month

When Frank Walsh (Nicolas Cage), a hunter and collector of rare and exotic animals, bags a priceless white jaguar for a zoo, he figures it’ll be smooth sailing to a big payday.

But the ship bearing Frank’s precious cargo has two predators caged in its hold: the cat, and a political assassin being extradited to the U.S.

After the Mercenary breaks loose – and then frees the jaguar and a host of other exotic beasts – Frank feverishly stalks the ship’s cramped corridors in hot pursuit of his prey, as vicious monkeys, deadly snakes, and the elusive white jag cause chaos…

Co-starring Famke Janssen (X-Men franchise, Taken franchise), Michael Imperioli (The Sopranos), Kevin Durand (X-Men Origins, Swamp Thing) and LaMonica Garrett (Arrow, Sons of Anarchy), Primal is directed by Nick Powell and written by Richard Leder.

Primal is on Digital Download 10 February and DVD 17 February from Lionsgate UK – Pre-order from Amazon.co.uk*

