Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy’s Nine Perfect Strangers is coming to Prime Video

Amazon has confirmed that Nine Perfect Strangers, a new series based on the 2018 novel by Liane Moriarty and starring Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy, will launch exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in the UK and other countries outside the U.S. and China later this year.

Set at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation, the story sees nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living.

Watching over them during this ten-day retreat is the resort’s director Masha (Kidman), a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. However, these nine strangers have no idea what is about to hit them.

Filmed on location in Australia, the cast includes Luke Evans, Tiffany Boone, Bobby Cannavale, Melvin Gregg, Regina Hall, Manny Jacinto, Asher Keddie, Michael Shannon, Grace Van Patten, and Samara Weaving.

Nine Perfect Strangers is executive produced by the team behind the global sensations Big Little Lies – which won eight Emmy Awards and four Golden Globe Awards – and Golden Globe nominated The Undoing, Nicole Kidman’s Blossom Films, Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories and David E Kelley.

Directed and produced by Jonathan Levine, and distributed by Endeavor Content, the eight-part series will be available to Prime Video customers around the globe.

Nicole Kidman says: “I’m so proud of what we were able to pull together this past year, bringing Nine Perfect Strangers filming to Australia during the global COVID-19 pandemic. Partnering with Melissa McCarthy, working with David Kelley, Liane Moriarty and my producing cohorts again, joining forces with Hulu in the USA and now this, a global distribution deal with my home studio of Amazon. The stars have aligned and I am thrilled!”

“What a dream team! Nicole, Bruna, and David all have proven track records producing world-class, complex and addictive stories with strong women front and center. I’m excited for Amazon Prime Video customers to see this incredible new series.” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios.

“We’re delighted to be working with Made Up Stories, Blossom Films and Endeavor Content to bring Nine Perfect Strangers to our Prime members around the world I know they are going to love it “

Bruna Papandrea, Executive Producer from Made Up Stories, Per Saari, Executive Producer from Blossom Films, and David E. Kelley, Executive Producer, added: “Liane Moriarty’s storytelling is as engaging as it is surprising, and we are pleased to bring these eclectic strangers from Nine Perfect Strangers to life.

“After the team’s success working together on Big Little Lies and The Undoing, Nine Perfect Strangers has become one of this year’s most anticipated series, with an arguably unmatched presentation of top talent both in front and behind the camera.

“We can’t wait for Amazon’s customers to fall in love with the extraordinary Nine Perfect Strangers.”

“I feel incredibly fortunate to be able to work on a series of this calibre, with such a fantastic team,” said Prentiss Fraser, EVP, International TV Sales, Endeavor Content.

“Nine Perfect Strangers is one of the year’s most anticipated series, with an arguably unmatched presentation of top talent both in front of and behind the camera.

“The team at Endeavor Content love this book, and the series adaptation will most certainly not disappoint fans when released later this year. It’s incredible to continue working with Amazon, and am excited to rollout this show internationally.”