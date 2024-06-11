Nielsen to measure audiences for Lionsgate’s MovieSphere FAST channel

Lionsgate has signed Nielsen to measure the audiences for its MovieSphere FAST channel which offers subscription-free access to the studio’s library of films and is available on 18 streaming platforms, including Samsung, Roku and Pluto TV.

Under the deal Nielsen, which operates in 55 markets around the world, will provide Lionsgate with detailed demographic data on its audience, allowing them to better understand their viewers and make informed content decisions.

“By bringing proven linear TV metrics to the FAST space, Nielsen is providing us with a valuable and innovative tool to benchmark performance, evaluate what’s working and respond quickly to our audiences,” said Lionsgate President of Worldwide Television Distribution Jim Packer.

“This is potentially a very significant development where our team can leverage viewer reach, duration, frequency, concentration and other audience indicators to help us shape our branded, general entertainment channels to better return value for our partners.”

Amilcar Perez, Chief Revenue Officer at Nielsen, said: “With more channels and choices than ever before, Nielsen is highly focused on innovating to ensure our measurement helps clients understand what and where people are watching.

“The FAST market is growing rapidly, demanding more solutions to understand how people are engaging with FAST channels. We’re pleased to collaborate with Lionsgate, a leader in the FAST market, to bring more clarity and efficiency to FAST players.”