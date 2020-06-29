Nigel Kneale’s classic The Woman in Black TV adaptation is coming to Blu-ray

Nigel Kneale’s TV adaptation of The Woman in Black is getting its first ever Blu-ray release courtesy of Network.

Unseen for decades, Kneale’s chilling adaptation of Susan Hill’s best-selling novel was first broadcast on ITV in 1989 and has been painstakingly-restored by Network’s in-house restoration team in High Definition from original film elements.

The drama stars Adrian Rawlins, Pauline Moran (Byron), Bernard Hepton (Get Carter) and Andy Nyman, was written by Nigel Kneale (The Stone Tape, Quatermass and the Pit) and directed by Herbert Wise (I, Claudius, Once They Marched Through a Thousand Towns).

Available to pre-order exclusively from Network and released on August 10th, this special edition includes an audio commentary from horror experts Mark Gatiss and Kim Newman, plus star Andy Nyman (Ghost Stories) and also comes with the following special features:

Feature version in full widescreen



Limited edition, specially designed o-card packaging



Image gallery



Booklet by Andrew Pixley