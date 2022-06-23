Nine Freeview channels are closing in June

Freeview users are set to lose nine channels next week, including four HD (High Definition) channels.

The channels affected include BBC News HD and Quest HD, the popular archive channel Forces TV, PBS America+1, More4+1 and both QVC HD & QVC Beauty HD. Some other channels are changing how they’re broadcast which may require viewers to retune their TV or set top box.

The closures are the result of a longstanding decision to make more spectrum available to mobile phone networks to support the UK’s growing use of mobile data.

While HD versions of some channels are closing, the standard definition versions are remaining on the service and BBC News can still be watched in HD through iPlayer which is available on all Freeview Play set top boxes and TVs.

However Forces TV has announced it’s ending broadcasts on all platforms, including Sky and Freesat, the same day as its Freeview version closes.

Freeview’s official updates page has a list of all the changes and closures taking place on June 29th and 30th as well as advice on how to keep watching your favourite shows.