No Time To Die confirmed for February 2022 Blu-ray and 4K UHD Blu-ray release

James Bond (Daniel Craig) prepares to shoot in NO TIME TO DIE, a DANJAQ and Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures film. Credit: Nicola Dove © 2019 DANJAQ, LLC AND MGM. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Daniel Craig’s James Bond swansong, No Time To Die, is getting a DVD, Blu-ray and 4K UHD Blu-ray release on February 28th, 2022.

The film finds Bond having left active service and enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica but his peace is short-lived when old friend Felix Leiter turns up asking for help.

The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

Joining Daniel Craig are Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz and Ralph Fiennes as “M”.