SEENIT

TV, Film, Broadband, Pay-TV, Games, Computing and Tech | News, Comment & Reviews

No Time To Die confirmed for February 2022 Blu-ray and 4K UHD Blu-ray release

-

James Bond (Daniel Craig) prepares to shoot in NO TIME TO DIE, a DANJAQ and Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures film. Credit: Nicola Dove © 2019 DANJAQ, LLC AND MGM. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Daniel Craig’s James Bond swansong, No Time To Die, is getting a DVD, Blu-ray and 4K UHD Blu-ray release on February 28th, 2022. 

Pre-order from Amazon.co.uk*

*As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

The film finds Bond having left active service and enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica but his peace is short-lived when old friend Felix Leiter turns up asking for help.

The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

Joining Daniel Craig are Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz and Ralph Fiennes as “M”.

POPULAR