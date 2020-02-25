No Time To Die – go behind the scenes with Director Cary Joji Fukunaga

B25_25594_R James Bond (Daniel Craig) prepares to shoot in NO TIME TO DIE, a DANJAQ and Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures film. Credit: Nicola Dove © 2019 DANJAQ, LLC AND MGM. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Director Cary Joji Fukunaga discusses the making of No Time To Die – the 25th film in the Bond franchise – including his work with Daniel Craig and introducing Rami Malek as the latest villain.

Synopis:

Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica but his peace is short-lived when old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help.

The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

In cinemas 2nd April 2020