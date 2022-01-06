No Time To Die tops 2022’s first best selling films chart

James Bond (Daniel Craig) prepares to shoot in NO TIME TO DIE, a DANJAQ and Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures film. Credit: Nicola Dove © 2019 DANJAQ, LLC AND MGM. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

No Time To Die, Daniel Craig’s final outing as 007, holds on at Number 1 in the first Official Film Chart of 2022.

The film has clocked up 294,000 sales this week, and has become the biggest selling Home Entertainment title of 2021 with sales of 1,148,000 across disc and digital in the final two weeks of the year.

With 621,000 Blu-ray and DVD copies sold in its opening week on physical, it became the biggest week one release on disc since 2017, and was the biggest selling title of the year on digital downloads.

Meanwhile, Venom: Let There Be Carnage debuts at Number 2. The sequel to 2018’s Venom claims the biggest new entry of the week on digital downloads only.

The Suicide Squad climbs three to Number 3, while Disney’s latest animated musical Encanto – which is also heading for success on the Official Singles Chart this week – is the week’s second brand new entry at Number 4.

Paw Patrol: The Movie rebounds two to Number 5, landing ahead of The Last Duel, up seven to a new peak of Number 6, and The French Dispatch, which flies 13 to Number 7 – both entering the Top 10 for the first time.

Finally, three more entries are back in the Top 10 post-Christmas; Spider-Man: Far From Home (8), Harry Potter: The Complete Collection (9) and Peter Rabbit 2 (10).

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 5th January 2022