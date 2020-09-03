No Time To Die – watch the brand-new trailer

James Bond (Daniel Craig) prepares to shoot in NO TIME TO DIE, a DANJAQ and Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures film. Credit: Nicola Dove © 2019 DANJAQ, LLC AND MGM. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

A brand-new trailer for the forthcoming James Bond film, No Time To Die, has been released by Eon Productions.

Set for release on November 12th, the film finds Bond having left active service and enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica but his peace is short-lived when old friend Felix Leiter turns up asking for help.

The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

Joining Daniel Craig are Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz and Ralph Fiennes as “M”.

Also starring Rory Kinnear, Ana de Armas, Dali Benssalah, David Dencik, and Billy Magnussen

No Time To Die was written by Neal Purvis & Robert Wade and Cary Joji Fukunaga and Phoebe Waller-Bridge and exexutive produced by Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.