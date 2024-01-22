Noomi Rapace stars in trailer for new Apple TV+ series Constellation 

Noomi Rapace stars in this new trailer for Constellation, the upcoming eight-part conspiracy thriller heading to Apple TV+ next month.

Also starring Jonathan Banks, the series follows astronaut Jo (Rapace) who returns to Earth after a disaster in space only to discover that key pieces of her life seem to be missing.

The series will make its global debut with the first three episodes on February 21st followed by one episode weekly until March 27th.

Constellation was created and written by Peter Harness (The War of the Worlds, Doctor Who) and also stars James D’Arcy, Julian Looman, William Catlett, and Barbara Sukowa.