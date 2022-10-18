Nordic streamer Viaplay confirms UK launch date

Nordic streaming service Viaplay will launch in the UK on November 1st with customers able to choose between two viewing packs starting from £3.99 per month.

The lower cost Films & Series package will be focused on Nordic storytelling with award-winning Viaplay Originals and curated third-party content while a £14.99 Total package will add sports content from both Viaplay and Premier Sports which the Viaplay Group purchased earlier this year.

At launch the service will be available on a wide number of popular devices and platforms, including Chromecast, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon’s Fire TV range, and Google TV.

Viaplay had previously signed UK rights to a number of contests including the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship (2024 to 2028), Champions Hockey League (2023 to 2027), ISU figure skating and speed skating (2023 to 2028), and the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold (2023 to 2029).

Its purchase of Premier Sports means the service will also offer La Liga, Scottish Cup, Scottish League Cup and Coppa Italia football, United Rugby Championship, Rugby Football League and Top 14 rugby; NASCAR motorsport; and the Elite Ice Hockey League.

Viaplay is currently available as a direct-to-consumer service in all Nordic and Baltic countries, Poland and the Netherlands and the UK launch will take its direct-to-consumer footprint to 11 countries, with expansion to the US and Canada planned for early 2023.

Anders Jensen, Viaplay Group President and CEO: “Viaplay will offer UK viewers a compelling combination of live sports, world-class drama and superior value for money. We are launching in this dynamic and exciting market with high ambitions and a long-term perspective, and acquiring Premier Sports will significantly accelerate our entry.

“Viaplay has so much to offer, and local sports fans as well as devotees of premium Nordic and international storytelling can now try our unique service for themselves, starting 1 November.”

It’s also been confirmed that the Premier Sports 1 and Premier Sports 2 pay-TV channels will be rebranded as Viaplay Sports 1 and Viaplay Sports 2, while the free-to-air TV channel FreeSports will become Viaplay Xtra.

All channels will remain available through existing distribution partners and continue to broadcast live sports to pubs, clubs and other commercial premises throughout the UK. However the content offering will be expanded to include Viaplay’s series and film line-up.