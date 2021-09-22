Nordic streaming service Viaplay is coming to the UK

Nordic streaming service Viaplay is expanding into five new markets, starting with the UK in the second half of 2022.

The platform, which is owned by the NENT Group – the world’s leading producer of Nordic series – will then launch in Canada, Germany, Austria and Switzerland during 2023, taking its total number of markets to 16.

Viaplay is already available in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland, and is due to launch in the US and the Netherlands.

At launch, the service’s offering in the five new markets will comprise of both original and acquired local and international series, films, and documentaries.

Viaplay will be available in the new markets on a direct-to-consumer basis, as well as through partnerships with local distributors.

CEO Anders Jensen said: “We have stepped up the pace and scale of Viaplay’s international expansion.

“We have acquired virtually all of the international sports rights that we targeted and for multiple cycles in several cases; added one more market to our roll-out ambition; signed innovative partnership agreements; and raised the bar when it comes to our investments in original content.”